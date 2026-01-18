Singur (West Bengal) [India], January 18 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that the past 24 hours have been unprecedented for rail connectivity in West Bengal, stating that perhaps in the last 100 years, so much work has not been done within such a short span of time.

"The past 24 hours have been unprecedented for rail connectivity in West Bengal. Perhaps in the last 100 years, so much work hasn't been done in 24 hours," he said after inaugurating and laying the foundation stone of development projects worth more than Rs 830 crore, including the Extended Port Gate System at Balagarh and the Jayrambati-Barogopinathpur-Maynapur rail line at Singur in Hooghly district of West Bengal.

The Prime Minister also laid the foundation stone for an Inland Water Transport (IWT) terminal and a Road Over Bridge. He also launched a state-of-the-art Electric Catamaran in Kolkata.

Highlighting infrastructure development, the Prime Minister said that over the last 11 years, the central government has made large-scale investments in expanding the capacity of Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Port near Kolkata. He said that under the Sagarmala scheme, roads have also been constructed to improve port connectivity, the results of which are visible today.

"In the last 11 years, the Central Government has made a very large investment in the capacity expansion of Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Port. Under the Sagarmala scheme, roads have also been constructed to improve the connectivity of this port. We can all see the result of this today," he said.

Emphasising the Centre's focus on multi-modal connectivity, PM Modi said India is integrating ports, river waterways, highways and airports to ensure seamless transportation, reduce logistics costs and cut travel time.

He also underlined the government's commitment to green mobility, noting that the introduction of hybrid electric boats will further promote river transport and environmentally friendly modes of travel.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that he was in Malda a day earlier and expressed happiness at being in Hooghly among the people. Highlighting railway infrastructure expansion, the Prime Minister said that the country's first Vande Bharat Sleeper Train was launched from West Bengal on Saturday. He added that the state has also received nearly half a dozen new Amrit Bharat Express trains.

PM Modi further informed that three more Amrit Bharat Express trains were flagged off on Sunday. One of these trains will strengthen the connectivity between Bengal and PM Modi's parliamentary constituency, Kashi.

"Yesterday, I was in Malda, and today I have the good fortune of being here in Hooghly among all of you. For a Viksit Bharat, the development of eastern India--with this goal, the central government is continuously working. The programs yesterday and today are ones that further strengthen this resolve. Yesterday, the country's first Vande Bharat Sleeper Train was launched from West Bengal, and Bengal has also received nearly half a dozen new Amrit Bharat Express trains. Today, 3 more Amrit Bharat Express trains have been started. One of these trains will strengthen the connectivity between Bengal and my parliamentary constituency, Kashi. Additionally, Amrit Bharat Express trains have also been launched for Delhi and Tamil Nadu," he said. (ANI)

