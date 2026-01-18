Jhansi, January 18: A speeding truck crashed into two cars waiting at a toll booth in Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh, on Saturday afternoon, injuring a toll employee and several passengers. The incident took place at the Semri Toll Plaza on the Kanpur Highway under the jurisdiction of Moth police station around 2:00 pm and was captured on CCTV cameras installed at the plaza.

According to officials, two cars were halted at the toll booth after the FASTag scanner malfunctioned. To resolve the issue, a toll employee stepped forward to manually scan the FASTag on one of the vehicles. At that moment, a high-speed truck approached from behind and rammed into both stationary cars without slowing down. Horrific Accident Caught on Camera in Haldwani: Bikers Thrown Into Air After Head-On Collision With Speeding Car in Uttarakhand, Terrifying Video Surfaces.

🚨 Deadly Highway Horror in UP A speeding dumper ran over two cars at Semri Toll Plaza on NH-27 (Jhansi–Kanpur) and dragged toll worker Ramakant Richharia for several meters. 🎥 The entire incident was caught on CCTV and is now going viral. Ramakant is critically injured and… pic.twitter.com/CFzQHo9I4q — जय प्रकाश (@jpjournalist81) January 18, 2026

CCTV footage shows the sheer force of the collision flinging the toll worker into the air before he landed on the bonnet of one of the cars. The truck continued to move forward, dragging the damaged vehicles and the injured employee for over 50 metres before finally coming to a halt. The sudden and violent crash triggered panic among other toll workers and motorists present at the plaza. Mumbai Coastal Road Accident: Several Injured After Mercedes Car Collides With Two Taxis Near Worli, Probe Launched (Watch Video).

The injured were immediately rushed to the Moth Community Health Centre for treatment. The toll employee later identified himself as 56-year-old Ramakant Richhariya, a resident of Urai in Jalaun district of Uttar Pradesh. Doctors said his condition is stable, while other injured passengers are undergoing medical examination.

Police have registered a case and are examining CCTV footage to determine whether overspeeding or negligence led to the accident. Further investigation is underway.

