Sonbhadra (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 16 (ANI): An accident occurred in Sonbhadra district of Uttar Pradesh on Saturday after a stone mine collapsed, leaving around 15 people feared trapped beneath the debris.

According to officials, one body has been recovered so far as rescue teams continue operations at the site.

Teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) have been deployed to carry out rescue efforts.

Heavy machinery, along with specialised personnel, is being used to remove the debris and widen access to the collapsed area as quickly as possible.

Authorities are continuing efforts to find and save those still trapped.

Further information on the incident is still awaited. (ANI)

