Lucknow, March 12: A shocking double murder case has emerged from Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh, where a man allegedly raped a woman and later murdered her and her visually impaired son following a dispute. Police have launched a manhunt for the accused after the incident came to light on Monday.

According to police sources, the woman had been living with her son after the death of her husband. Both resided in the same neighbourhood as the accused. Investigators believe tensions had been building between the victim and the suspect after a dispute a few days earlier. Hathras Shocker: Boys Aged 10 and 12 Lure Minor Girl With Berries, Rape Her.

Family members raised the alarm when they were unable to contact the woman or her son for several hours. Speaking to India Today, the woman’s brother said he had spoken to his nephew earlier in the evening before offering namaz, but the phone later went out of coverage. Khandwa Horror: 90-Year-Old Woman Gang-Raped by Four Men in Madhya Pradesh; SIT Formed for Investigation.

Concerned by the lack of response, the family asked a neighbour to check on them. The neighbour went to the house and discovered the bodies, with the child found drowned in a tub.

The victim’s brother also alleged that the accused had repeatedly asked to marry his sister but was rejected several times. The family suspects the crime may have been motivated by anger over those refusals.

Police who arrived at the scene reportedly found the woman’s clothes torn and injury marks on several parts of her body. The bodies were sent for post mortem examination, which later confirmed that the woman had been raped and strangled.

During the investigation, officers reviewed CCTV footage from the area. According to police, the woman was seen entering her home at around 7:25 pm, while the accused allegedly arrived at the house at approximately 7:31 pm. Later footage reportedly showed him fleeing the scene with clothes soaked in water.

Authorities have formed multiple teams to trace and arrest the suspect as the investigation continues.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (India Today ), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 12, 2026 03:01 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).