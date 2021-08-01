Ballia, Jul 31 (PTI) A case has been registered against an occultist for allegedly abducting a 16-year-old girl from an area under the Revti police station here in Uttar Pradesh, an official said on Saturday.

Revti Station House Officer (SHO) Yadvendra Pandey said that the girl had gone to Abhijeet Upadhyay alias Joga Baba on June 29.

Following a complaint from the girl's father on Friday night, a case was registered against the occultist, he said.

A search is on to arrest Upadhyay, the SHO said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)