Muzaffarnagar (UP), Apr 19 (PTI) Two persons received gunshot injuries during a clash between two groups over a land dispute in Kutbi village here following which one accused was arrested, police said on Wednesday.

Pankaj and Vishal got into a fight over a land dispute late on Tuesday evening. Following this, Vishar and his father opened fire injuring Pankaj and another person, they said.

SHO of Shahpur police station Vinay Sharma said Vishal has been arrested and attempts were on to nab the others.

Security has been tightened in the village and extra police have been deployed as a precautionary measure, the official said.

