Muzaffarnagar (UP), Jan 7 (PTI) Two men were killed and another critically injured when a speeding car hit a motorbike on a highway in Shamli district on Thursday, police said.

The collision took place near canal bridge on Karnal-Meerut highway in the district, they added.

Police said the deceased were identified as Ashok (40) and Jitendra (38) while car driver Abbas was shifted to a hospital in serious condition.

