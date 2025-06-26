Etawah (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 26 (ANI): Two people were killed and around 35 were injured after a double-decker bus carrying over 50 passengers lost control and skidded off the Agra-Lucknow Expressway in the Etawah district on Thursday.

According to the officials, the bus was en route to New Delhi from Madhubani and carrying at least 55 passengers when the accident happened.

Etawah District Magistrate Shubhrant Kumar Shukla said, "Early in the morning, a double-decker bus from Madhubani to New Delhi carrying around 52-55 people skidded off the road on the Agra Lucknow Expressway while going from Lucknow to Agra. Two people died, and 30-35 people suffered minor injuries. Two people are seriously injured."

More details are awaited.

Earlier on June 18, at least two people were killed and around 15 others sustained injuries after a passenger bus travelling from Delhi to Bihar rammed into a stationary truck on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway.

The accident took place around 1:10 AM near Toll Gate No 21 in the Fatehabad area of Agra district.

According to police, the bus was carrying passengers from Bihar and Chhattisgarh when it collided with a parked truck.

The impact of the crash resulted in the deaths of two people on the spot and caused injuries to 15 others, who were rushed to nearby hospitals for treatment.

The injured were identified as Anil Soni (32) and Sushma (23), both residents of Chhote Sifat in Shakti district of Chhattisgarh. Mohammad Sahu (32), a native of Kalethan, Chhara Patti in Bihar, also sustained injuries, along with Surendra Singh (30) from Boharaha Sipon in Bihar. Suraj Kumar and Amit Kumar, aged 19, from Brahmpura village in Darbhanga district, were among the passengers injured in the incident. (ANI)

