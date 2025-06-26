Hyderabad, June 26: A woman drove a car on a railway track on the city outskirts on Thursday morning, causing disruption to train services, police said. She drove the car at Shankarpally here for about eight kilometres. The woman, who appeared to be mentally disturbed, tried to confront police personnel when she stopped the car. Trunk-Load of ‘Cuteness Tax!’ Baby Elegant Adorably Grabs Cucumber From Roadside Cart Before Following Its Herd, Viral Video Will Melt Your Heart (Watch).

🚨 Shocking in Telangana: A woman drove her car on the Kondakal railway track near Shankarpally to film a REEL, reportedly under the influence. Despite staff attempts to stop her, she sped off, triggering panic. Hyderabad–Bengaluru trains were halted as a precaution. She's now… pic.twitter.com/NgqmoUoYrw — Megh Updates 🚨™ (@MeghUpdates) June 26, 2025

However, police managed to overpower her and sent her for medical tests, a police official said. The woman is said to have worked in a software company in the past, he said. The railway police would register a case, the official said. Citing preliminary information, railway sources said two goods trains and equal number of passenger trains were disrupted for about 20 minutes.

