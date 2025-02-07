Aligarh (UP), Feb 7 (PTI) Two pilgrims returning from the Maha Kumbh Mela were killed and about a dozen others were injured when the mini-bus they were travelling in rammed into a stationary bus on the roadside on Friday morning, police said.

The incident took place on the Yamuna Expressway under Tappal police station area here, they added.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: Man Gets Life Term After 3 Years for Burning Wife Alive and Chilli Powder Attack.

The deceased have been identified as Pavan (53) and Mahendra (73), police said.

Circle Officer (Khair) Varun Kumar Singh told reporters that the injured individuals have been admitted to a nearby hospital adding that the pilgrims, who were from Haryana, were returning from Prayagraj after participating in the Maha Kumbh.

Also Read | Infosys Mysore Layoffs: IT Giant Reportedly Fires Nearly 700 Freshers From Mysuru Campus After Few Months of Onboarding, Claims NITES.

The bodies of the deceased have been sent for post-mortem examination, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)