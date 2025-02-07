Bijnor, February 7: A Bijnor court has sentenced a man to life imprisonment after finding him guilty of torturing and burning his wife to death. Additional sessions judge Anupam Singh on February 5 sentenced 37-year-old Sachin to life imprisonment and imposed a Rs 25,000 fine, said prosecution lawyer Varun Rajput. The prosecution alleged 33-year-old Manju from Jaspur, Uttarakhand, married Sachin from Mohalla Joshiyan in Dhampur in 2012. She was allegedly harassed by her husband, mother-in-law Kavita and father-in-law Aadesh. Sachin is allegedly an addict.

On April 3, 2022, Sachin threw chili powder into Manju's eyes and when she went to the bathroom to wash it away and returned, Sachin along with his parents and cousin Abhishek, poured diesel on her and set her ablaze, said the prosecution lawyer.

She succumbed to burn injuries on July 22, 2022 while undergoing treatment. A case of dowry death was registered against the accused, Singh said. The court acquitted his parents and the cousin due to lack of evidence, he added.