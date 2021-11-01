Ballia (UP), Oct 31 (PTI) Four girls studying in a primary school here got injured when the wall plaster of their classroom fell on them, police said on Sunday.

According to police, the incident took place on Saturday afternoon at the Veerpur primary school, and the injured girls were taken to a government hospital.

Also Read | Shirur Vidhan Sabha Constituency in Maharashtra: Sitting MLA, Candidates For Assembly Elections 2019, Results And Winners.

Of the injured, the condition of Richa (9), a Class 5 student, and Anu (7) studying in Class 3 was critical, and they were admitted to the district hospital, the police added.

Officials of the basic education department said that sometime back, the school building was repaired. The matter is being probed.

Also Read | Odisha BSE 10th Result 2019 Not Today: Class 10 Board Exam Scores to Be Declared Soon Online at bseodisha.ac.in; Here's List of Website to Check Marks.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)