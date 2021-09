Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 10 (ANI): Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday attended a meeting of the party's election panel in Lucknow ahead of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections scheduled to be held next year.

The Congress leader is on a two-day visit to Lucknow to hold a series of meetings with the party leaders in Uttar Pradesh.

Congress will conduct a Pratigya Yatra in the state covering 12,000 km ahead of the upcoming Assembly polls.

The decision was taken in the meeting of the Advisory and Strategy Committee of the Uttar Pradesh Congress chaired by party's state in-charge Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. In the meeting, it was also decided that zone-wise election campaigns and programmes will be started. In the 2017 Assembly elections, the BJP won a landslide victory winning 312 Assembly seats. The party secured a 39.67 per cent vote share in the elections for 403-member Assembly. Samajwadi Party (SP) bagged 47 seats, BSP won 19 while Congress could manage to win only seven seats. (ANI)

