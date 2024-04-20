Celebrations at Sita Inter College in Sitapur after the announcement of UP Board Result 2024 (Photo/ANI)

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 20 (ANI): The Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Council declared the class 10 and 12 results on Saturday. The results revealed 89.55 pass percentage for high school and 82.60 pass percentage for intermediate candidates.

Sitapur candidates dominated the state rankings this year in both high school and intermediate exams. Prachi Nigam from Sitapur secured the first position in high school with 98.50%, followed by Deepika Sonkar from Fatehpur with 98.33%, and Navya Singh from Sitapur with 98% marks.

In the intermediate exams, Shubham Verma from Sitapur topped with 97.80%, followed by Vishu Chaudhary from Baghpat and Kajal Singh from Amroha, both scoring 97.60%.

In the high school results, out of the total passed candidates, 12,38,422 are boys and 12,23,604 are girls. The passing percentage of boys and girls is 86.05% and 93.40, respectively. The passing rate of girls is 7.35% higher than that of boys.

In Intermediate, the passed out candidates comprise 10,43,289 boys and 9,82,778 girls. Girls have recorded a 10.64% higher passing percentage than boys, with 88.42% compared to boys' 77.78%.

Director of Education (Secondary) Dr. Mahendra Dev and Secretary of Secondary Education Council Dibyakant Shukla, while declaring the results, said that with the board examination of the year 2024, the Secondary Education Council has also set new records.

"This year, the UP Board achieved a significant milestone by completing the examinations within a record 12 working days. Simultaneously, the evaluation of answer sheets was also efficiently conducted within the same timeframe. This marks the second consecutive year, following 2023, where the board has released results in record time, a first in its 100-year history."*

He further detailed that the high school and intermediate exams were held from February 22 to March 09, 2024, across 8,265 examination centres. The evaluation of answer sheets for both levels was accomplished between March 16 and March 30, 2024, at 259 evaluation centres scattered across various districts of Madhya Pradesh.

A total of 29,47,335 candidates registered for the high school examination, comprising 29,36,353 institutional candidates and 11,982 individual candidates. Of these, 27,38,999 institutional and 10,365 individual candidates, totaling 27,49,384 candidates, appeared for the exam.

The gender distribution among the candidates was 14,39,243 boys and 13,10,121 girls. Out of these, 24,62,026 candidates, including 24,55,041 institutional and 6,985 individual candidates, passed the exam. Institutional candidates achieved a passing percentage of 89.63%, while individual candidates had a passing percentage of 67.39%. The passing percentage for institutional candidates was 22.24% higher than that of individual candidates. The evaluation was conducted by 94,802 examiners.

Compared to 2023, there was a slight decrease of 0.59% in the passing percentage for boys, while the passing percentage for girls increased by 0.06%. Overall, there was a marginal decrease of 0.23% in the overall passing rate.

A total of 25,78,007 candidates registered for the intermediate examination, consisting of 24,25,426 institutional and 1,52,581 individual candidates. Of these, 24,52,830 candidates, including 23,16,910 institutional and 1,35,920 individual candidates, took the exam.

Among these candidates, 13,41,356 were boys and 11,11,474 were girls. A total of 20,26,067 candidates passed the exam, with 19,08,647 being institutional and 1,17,420 being individual candidates. The passing percentage was 82.38% for institutional candidates and 86.39% for individual candidates.

The passing percentage for institutional candidates was 4.01% lower than that of individual candidates. The evaluation involved 52,295 examiners. Compared to 2023, there was a decrease of 1,90,173 candidates appearing for the intermediate exams.

There was a notable increase of 2.54% in the number of candidates achieving honours in the first division, along with a rise of 2.83% in candidates passing in the first division. Boys' passing rate increased by 8.44%, and girls' passing rate saw a rise of 5.42%. Overall, there was an impressive increase of 7.08% in the overall passing percentage. (ANI)

