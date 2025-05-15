Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh)[India], May 15 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced on Thursday that the state Cabinet has passed a resolution congratulating the Indian Armed Forces and expressing gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the successful execution of 'Operation Sindoor'.

In a post on X, CM "In today's Uttar Pradesh Cabinet meeting, a resolution was passed expressing gratitude to the Honourable Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji for the successful implementation of 'Operation Sindoor' and felicitating the Indian Armed Forces."

Chief Minister Adityanath stated that the success of 'Operation Sindoor' demonstrates the courage, unwavering commitment, and steadfast devotion of our Indian Armed Forces to their duty.

"The success of 'Operation Sindoor' is a living example of the immense valour, unparalleled courage, unwavering commitment and unshakable devotion to duty of the Indian Armed Forces. This operation is a testament to our strength, unity, and the collective resolve of 140 crore Indians towards the defence of the nation. Jai Hind!" CM Yogi added in the post.

Operation Sindoor was launched by the Indian Armed Forces in the early hours of May 7, targeting nine terror sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), in which more than 100 dreaded terrorists were killed.

This operation was a retaliatory response to the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, in which 26 civilians, including one Nepali national, were killed.

On May 13, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that Operation Sindoor has carved out a benchmark in India's fight against terrorism and has "set up a new parameter and new normal".

PM Modi also referred to India conducting a surgical strike in 2016 at terror launch pads along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir and to the air strikes at a terror camp in Pakistan in 2019 and said that after the two operations, Operation Sindoor is India's policy against terrorism.

"After the surgical strike and air strike, now Operation Sindoor is India's policy against terrorism. Operation Sindoor has carved out a new benchmark in our fight against terrorism and has set up a new parameter and new normal," he said. (ANI)

