Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 27 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh is closer to becoming a hub for the manufacture of medical devices and medicines in the country. To ensure the same, the upcoming medical device parks will also be provided with excellent connectivity.

The Medical Device Park is set to come up on an area of 350 acres in Sector 28 of the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority in Gautam Budh Nagar. The park will be given access to not only metros and expressways but also will get seamless connectivity through bullet train services.

So far, 59 plots have been allotted for Medical Device Park. On the other hand, allotment letters, checklists and lease plans were handed over to 26 allottees on Wednesday by the Chief Executive Officer.

Chief Executive Officer of Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority, Dr Arunveer Singh said that a meeting was organized with the allottees of the plots, in which they were handed over letters related to allotment of land.

He informed that in order to realize the concept of Make in India and self-reliant India, work is going on at a fast pace to make this Medical Devices Park a world-class facility under the guidance of the Chief Minister.

An Export Promotion Council is also being set up in the park by the Ministry of Commerce, Government of India. With this, industrialists will no longer need to go anywhere else for export documentation, export grant, MAI grant, etc. The construction of the administrative block of the council has already been started by the authority.

According to the Chief Executive Officer, facility of common hydrant facility will be provided here. General Manager (Project) has been directed to arrange signage on the highway. Along with this, the allottees have been informed that residential facilities are available in the nearby villages of this scheme and in the sector built in the authority area. Along with this, he informed that the Authority is bringing a plan for Transport Nagar in Sector 33, due to which transportation facility will also be available to this Medical Devices Park.

He further said that a police station or outpost will be set up in this sector by the authority. Apart from this, two flatted factories will also be constructed by the Authority in Sector 28, which will help industrialists with low budgets to set up factories on rent and start their businesses.

The Chief Executive Officer has assured all the industrialists of all help in resolving their problems. (ANI)

