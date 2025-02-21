Lucknow, Feb 20 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday directed officials to ensure the peaceful organisation of upcoming festivals, including Holi, Shab-e-Barat, Ramzan, Navroz, Chaitra Navratri, and Ram Navami.

He instructed officials to remain especially vigilant and cautious on Holi, which falls on March 14 (Friday), an official statement issued here said.

The chief minister said that in the past eight years, festivals of all religions and communities have been celebrated in the state peacefully and this harmony must be maintained in the future as well.

He also reviewed preparations for the final bathing festival of the Maha Kumbh on Mahashivratri on February 26 and directed officials to ensure smooth traffic management with a route plan.

He asked officials to prevent roadside parking and plan measures to minimise walking distance for devotees heading to the Sangam for the dip.

Coordination between the Maha Kumbh Mela administration, Prayagraj administration, and neighboring district authorities, should be seamless, Adityanath said.

He emphasised that daily wage workers play a crucial role in the success of Maha Kumbh and their honorarium should be paid without delay.

"No payments should remain pending. If an outsourcing agency is causing delays, immediate discussions should be held to ensure timely disbursement," he added.

Additionally, the payment process for these workers should be reviewed at the government level to ensure accountability, he said.

On Mahashivratri, an estimated 15 to 25 lakh devotees are expected to visit Shri Kashi Vishwanath Dham in Varanasi, he said, adding that administration must implement a well-structured action plan tailored to the specific needs of the region.

"This Mahashivratri, a grand procession of revered Akharas will also take place at Shri Kashi Vishwanath Dham. Coordination with the seers of the Akharas is essential to ensure smooth darshan experience for common devotees and Akhara members," he said.

The chief minister also directed officials to prepare a crowd management plan for multiple processions to Nageshwarnath Dham, Shri Ramjanmabhoomi Temple and Mahadeva in Barabanki, on the day of Mahashivratri.

Referring to law and order concerns, Adityanath noted that Holika Dahan on March 13, followed by prayers and Holi the next day, is a sensitive period.

He warned that "mischievous elements" may attempt to provoke tensions and directed strict vigilance to prevent any untoward incidents.

He also ordered officials to identify illegal intruders and Rohingiyas and take appropriate actions against them.

Adityanath also sought immediate action against the complaints received regarding the use of illegal loudspeakers at religious places.

He said that sound from loudspeakers should not extend beyond the premises of religious sites and asked officials to issue a notice in case of violations. If non-compliance continues strict action must be taken.

