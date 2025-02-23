Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 23 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday praised Shankracharya Vijayendra Saraswati Maharaj for his efforts to strengthen 'Sanatan Dharma', a philosophy that emphasizes the importance of traditional Hindu values.

Adityanath attended the Mahakumbh Mela Mahotsav 2025 at Shri Shri Shankracharya Vijaendra Sarawati Maharaj Shivir in Prayagraj, where he addressed a gathering and highlighted the significance of the event.

While addressing the gathering, Yogi revealed that he had postponed all his other meetings to welcome Swami ji to Prayagraj, and expressed his happiness to meet him.

"Today is a very important day for all of us. I have come to attend this program only after I came to know that Pujya Swami Ji is coming to Prayagraj. I have postponed all my programs today to meet him and have important talks. I will talk to him about Sanatan Dharma, the organization of Mahakumbh and many other issues. I am feeling very happy to welcome him", said UP CM Yogi.

Yogi Adityanath also announced that he would discuss various issues with Swami ji, including strengthening Sanatan Dharma and the organisation of Mahakumbh 2025.

"At that time, Pujya Swami Ji Maharaj visited Nepal many times with his Pujya Gurudev and contributed by joining mass awareness programmes there. He contributed to strengthening Sanatan Dharma, and wherever there is an effort to strengthen Sanatan Dharma, that entire campaign receives his full blessings," Yogi Adityanath said in Prayagraj.

The Mahakumbh 2025, which will conclude on February 26, has already seen a massive turnout of devotees. According to Yogi Adityanath, around 60 crore devotees took the holy dip at the Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj between January 13 and February 22.

The event has received praise from around the world, but some individuals have attempted to defame it with negative comments

While addressing a gathering on Friday, Yogis stated that the whole world is praising Mahakumbh, but some people who do not like the development of the country are constantly trying to defame the event by making negative comments. (ANI)

