Roorkee, February 23: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee is expected to release the provisional answer keys for the GATE 2025 examination soon. The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering, or GATE 2025 exam, was held on February 1, 2, 15, and 16. While the exams are over, applicants are now awaiting the release of GATE 2025 provisional answer keys.

It must be noted that the GATE 2025 answer keys, questions asked in the exam and candidates' recorded responses will be released by II Roorkee at gate2025.iitr.ac.in. Once the provisional answer key is released, IIT Roorkee will invite objections from candidates on the payment of a fee.

Steps To Download IIT GATE 2025 Provisional Answer Key:

Visit the official website of GATE 2025 at gate2025.iitr.ac.in .

. Click on the GATE 2025 answer key download link on the homepage

Enter using your login details

Click on submit

The GATE 2025 answer key will be displayed on the screen

Check the answer key thoroughly

After this, subject experts will review the objections, and if they are found valid, the final answer key will be revised accordingly. The GATE 2025 exam had 30 test papers, and a candidate was allowed to appear for one or two of them. The test papers contained three types of questions: Multiple-Choice Questions (MCQs), Multiple-Select Questions (MSQs), and Numerical Answer Type (NAT).

GATE 2025 is a national-level examination that tests candidates' comprehensive understanding of various undergraduate subjects in Engineering, Technology, Architecture, Science, Commerce, and Arts/ Humanities. For more details, candidates are advised to check the official website of GATE 2025.

