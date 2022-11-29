Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 29 (ANI): Stating that the government's top priority is resolving everyone's problems, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday heard the problems of about 600 people during the 'Janata Darshan', assuring them of all support redressal of their grievances.

The government will ensure that every issue is resolved quickly and satisfactorily, Yogi said.

During the programme at Gorakhnath temple, Yogi personally visited the complainants, who were seated on chairs in front of the Mahant Digvijaynath Smriti Auditorium of the temple complex. He listened to each person's issues one at a time and forwarded their applications to the appropriate authorities with the necessary instructions.

The Chief Minister instructed the authorities to swiftly and properly address every issue so that the complainants are satisfied and do not suffer any inconvenience.

The CM also inquired about the Ayushman Card to a woman from Deoria who had come to seek assistance for the treatment of a kidney ailment. Additionally, he gave the commissioner instructions to create the woman's Ayushman card.

Additionally, the CM issued directions that the estimate for her treatment should be completed as soon as possible and made available to the government. Funds for treatment will be released as soon as the estimate is received. He informed the woman that, in addition to dialysis, the government would also provide help if a kidney transplant were necessary.

The Chief Minister also extended his love and blessings to the children who came with the women complainants. Along with giving chocolates to the children, he also urged mothers to send their children to school. (ANI)

