Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 18 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday assured citizens that the state government is prioritising their safety following reports of storms, heavy rainfall, hailstorms, and lightning across several districts.

In a statement posted on X, CM Adityanath said, "Information of thunderstorms, rain, and hailstorms has been received from many districts in the state." But there is no need to worry. The safety of every resident of the state is the priority of your government.

He further added, "Instructions have been given to the officers of the districts affected by storm, rain, hailstorm and lightning to survey the area and carry out relief work with full promptness."

The Chief Minister also instructed authorities to promptly distribute relief funds in cases of human or livestock casualties and ensure that those injured receive proper medical treatment.

Additionally, Yogi Adityanath directed officials to prioritise drainage arrangements to mitigate the impact of waterlogging caused by the storms.

"In case of loss of life and animals, the officers have been directed to distribute relief amount to the affected immediately and to provide proper treatment to the injured. Additionally, in light of the ongoing government purchase of wheat, officers have been instructed to ensure the safe storage of wheat at all purchase centres, including mandis, and assess the damage to the crops. They are required to provide a report to the government, enabling further action to be taken in this regard. Instructions have also been given to the officials to make arrangements for drainage on priority basis," he said in X post.

According to the IMD, Rain and thundershowers are expected at some places on April 18. Thunderstorms with gusty winds (40-50 km/hr) are likely at some places on April 18.

In Eastern Uttar Pradesh, rain and thundershowers are expected at some places on April 18. Thunderstorms and winds up to 40-50 km/hr are likely on April 18.

The outlook for April 19-20 indicates the possibility of rain, thundershowers, and thunderstorms at some places in Western Uttar Pradesh. (ANI)

