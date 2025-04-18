Lucknow, April 18: A shocking case of domestic violence unfolded in Hathipur Kuriya village of Shahjahanpur, Uttar Pradesh, where a 65-year-old man killed his daughter-in-law for socialising in the village and later died by suicide. The accused, Rajpal Singh, was reportedly upset with 26-year-old Sumitra for attending a local wedding and participating in celebrations, including playing drums at the event.

According to police, Sumitra, who had recently married Rajpal’s son Sarvesh, returned home around 1 am on Tuesday after the event. A heated argument ensued between her and Rajpal, during which he allegedly attacked her with an axe, striking her on the neck and killing her instantly. Rajpal fled the scene after the crime. Meerut Shocker: Woman Kills Husband With Lover’s Help, Tries To Pass It Off As Snakebite Death by Placing Snake Near Dead Body; Post-Mortem Exposes Murder Plot (Watch Video).

The incident came to light when Sumitra’s 7-year-old daughter from her previous marriage, Ragini, alerted neighbours the next morning. Police were called, and soon after, Rajpal was found hanging from a tree in what is believed to be a case of suicide. No suicide note was recovered, but investigators suspect guilt drove him to take his own life. ‘Kaam Ho Gaya Hai’: Minor Wife Kills Husband by Stabbing Him 36 Times in MP's Burhanpur, Shows Dead Body to Lover on Video Call.

Sumitra had been married to Sarvesh, a truck driver, for just seven months. This was Sarvesh’s first marriage, while Sumitra was a widow from Madhya Pradesh. The couple lived with Rajpal in the village.

Mahendra Singh, SHO of Kaant police station, confirmed the sequence of events and said that further investigation will proceed once Sarvesh returns from Hapur.

