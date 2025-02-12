Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 12 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday expressed condolences on the demise of Acharya Satyendra Das, the chief priest of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya.

CM Yogi stated that his demise is "extremely sad" and an "irreparable loss" to the spiritual world.

Taking to social media post on X, CM Yogi wrote, "The demise of Acharya Shri Satyendra Kumar Das Ji Maharaj, the supreme devotee of Lord Ram and the chief priest of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple, Shri Ayodhya Dham is extremely sad and an irreparable loss to the spiritual world. Humble tribute!"

"We pray to Lord Shri Ram to grant a place to the departed soul at his feet and give strength to the grief-stricken disciples and followers to bear this immense loss. Om Shanti!" the post reads.

Acharya Satyendra Das, the chief priest of Ayodhya's Shri Ram Janmabhoomi temple, passed away on Wednesday at Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences.

Acharya Satyendra Das was admitted to the High Dependency Unit (HDU) of the Neurology ward in SGPGI, Lucknow in critical condition on February 3 after he suffered a stroke.

Acharya Satyendra Das was a revered spiritual leader and the chief priest of Ayodhya's Shri Ram Janmabhoomi temple.

Born and raised in a family of priests, Acharya Satyendra Das was trained in the traditional Vedic scriptures and rituals from a young age. He has spent decades serving as a priest at various temples in Ayodhya, earning the respect and admiration of devotees and fellow spiritual leaders alike.

Since the consecration ceremony of the new Ram Temple in Ayodhya, Satyendra Das has been serving as its chief priest.

A day after Acharya Satyendra Das suffered a brain stroke, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath met the ailing priest at Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGI).

He was under close monitoring of the Senior Consultant, Neurology department.

Earlier, Acharya Satyendra Das was seen celebrating the first anniversary of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony at Ayodhya Temple on January 11. The Chief Priest described the celebrations as "very beautiful." (ANI)

