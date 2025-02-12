Mumbai, February 11: Shillong Teer, the traditional archery-based lottery game in Meghalaya, will announce its Shillong Teer results for February 12, 2025, today. Organized by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association (KHASA), the game is popular in Shillong and surrounding areas. Matches are held daily at Shillong's Polo Ground, featuring rounds like Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer, and Jowai Ladrymbai. The February 12 Shillong Teer result chart will be available on official websites such as meghalayateer.com, shillongteerresult.co.com, teerresults.com, and jowainightteer.in, with a detailed result chart also accessible.

Shillong Teer is played in two rounds, with the first round starting at 10:30 AM. In this round, skilled archers shoot arrows at specific targets, and the winning numbers are determined by the last two digits of the total number of arrows hitting the target. Participants can bet on numbers between 0 and 99, with winners receiving rewards based on their predictions. Those looking to check today's results can visit the mentioned websites or scroll down for the latest Shillong Teer results. Shillong Teer Results Today, February 11 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Shillong Teer Result on February 12, 2025: Where To Check Result Chart, Winning Numbers

To view the Shillong Teer Result for February 12, 2025, including the Shillong Teer Result Chart, players can visit official websites like meghalayateer.com, shillongteerresult.co.com, teerresults.com, and jowainightteer.in. Results will be announced after both rounds, with Round 1 starting at 10:30 AM, followed by Round 2 later in the day. The winning numbers are based on the last two digits of the total number of arrows that hit the target in each round. Players can find the full Shillong Teer Result Chart for February 12, including the winning numbers, on these sites or check the results below. Bodoland Lottery Result Today, February 11, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Thursday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

Shillong Teer Result First Round - Second Round - Shillong Morning Teer Result First Round - Second Round - Shillong Night Teer Result First Round - Second Round - Khanapara Teer Result First Round - Second Round - Juwai Teer Result First Round - Second Round - Juwai Morning Teer Result First Round - Second Round - Juwai Night Teer Result First Round - Second Round - Jowai Ladrymbai Result First Round - Second Round - What Is Shillong Teer? Shillong Teer is a traditional lottery game based on archery, played in Meghalaya and organized by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association (KHASA). The game is held at Polo Ground in Shillong from Monday to Saturday, where expert archers shoot arrows at a target in two rounds. Participants place bets on numbers between 0 and 99, and the winning numbers are decided by the last two digits of the total number of arrows that hit the target. Regulated under the Meghalaya Amusement and Betting Tax Act, the game’s results are announced on licensed official websites.

