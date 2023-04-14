Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 14 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath extended greetings and best wishes to the people of Uttar Pradesh on the occasion of Baisakhi.

In his greetings, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityananth said, "Festival of Baisakhi is a symbol of our glorious tradition and rich heritage. This festival associated with the harvesting of the new crop is also a reflection of the agricultural traditions and rich culture of our country".

The Chief Minister said that on the day of Baisakhi, the tenth Sikh Guru Gobind Singh Ji had established the Khalsa Panth. This day is celebrated with great enthusiasm in different regions of India in the form of different festivals. All these festivals mark the arrival of the new year.

CM Yogi has expressed that festival of Baisakhi brings joy and happiness to the lives of citizens.

"The Chief Minister has wished that Baisakhi, a festival of joy and happiness, brings prosperity and happiness in everyone's life," the official statement said.

He also appealed to the public to celebrate the festival and undertake all necessary precautions amidst the rise of coronavirus cases in the country.

"The Chief Minister has appealed to the people to perform the religious rituals of Baisakhi taking all precautions in view of Corona infection," it said.

The festival of Baisakhi marks the Sikh New Year and is a spring harvest festival celebrated in Punjab and other parts of north India. (ANI)

