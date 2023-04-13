Happy Baisakhi 2023! Vaisakhi spring harvest festival is well-known to all Indians, regardless of their faith. It is observed across the nation under a variety of titles, including "Rongali Bihu" in Assam, "Naba Barsha" (First Rain) in West Bengal, "Vaishakha" in Bihar, "Vishu" in Kerala, and "Puthandu" in Tamil Nadu. It is also spelt "Baisakhi." In Punjab, this day is observed as the birthdate of Guru Gobind Singh, the tenth Sikh Guru, who founded "Khalsa" on the same day. Farmers mark Baisakhi as the start of the new reaping season, known as "Vasanta." The nation will commemorate Vaisakhi on April 14, 2023, with the utmost joy and enthusiasm. You will find a collection of Baisakhi 2023 wishes, Happy Baisakhi 2023 greetings, wishes, messages and quotes to celebrate the day. Baisakhi 2023 Special Dishes: 5 Mouth-Watering Food Recipes To Prepare and Relish on Vaisakhi or Sikh New Year (Watch Videos).

Vaisakhi, also known as the Sikh New Year, is celebrated annually on the 13th or 14th of April. The tenth Sikh Guru, Guru Gobind Singh, was born on this day in 1699, when the Sikh brotherhood, or "Khalsa," was first established, according to Sikh scripture. This day is celebrated in the northern part of India as an old Spring Harvest Festival, especially in Punjab and Haryana. Farmers start harvesting their first crop of the season while asking their land for favours. According to the Hindu calendar, this day is celebrated annually on the first of the Vaisakh month, which falls between April and May.

As was already stated, India celebrates Vaisakhi or Baisakhi in various ways. This day, primarily related to the Sikh community, is an opportunity to attend a Gurudwara, where devotees volunteer their time to prepare a sacred meal for the community called a "Lungar." At the Golden Temple in Amritsar, which is visited by millions of Sikhs and Hindus, there are significant festivities. As we wish you a very happy Baisakhi 2023 HD images with wishes, you can send Vaisakhi WhatsApp stickers, SMS, GIF greetings, quotes and messages on Sikh New Year.

Farmers thank God for gifting them with a bumper crop and the start of a new growing season. Vaisakhi is celebrated in Bihar as a day to honour Surya, the Sun God. For Vaisakhi, people in Kashmir organise celebrations and a ceremonial bath, while those in Himachal Pradesh go to the Jwalamukhi Temple to take a holy dip in the natural hot spring.

