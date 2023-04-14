Vaisakhi or Baisakhi is the legitimate date for the Indian Solar New Year and is observed as a harvest festival in Punjab. It traditionally marks the first day of the month of Vaisakhi and the start of the Sikh New Year. This year Vaisakhi will be celebrated on Friday, April 14. Here's a collection of Happy Vaisakhi 2023 greetings, Baisakhi HD wallpapers, Happy Baisakhi 2023 images, Sikh New Year 2023 wishes, Punjabi New Year 2023 quotes, Baisakhi SMS and wishes for your dear ones.

WhatsApp Message Reads: May God Shower You With Endless Blessing, Love, and Happiness! Happy Baisakhi Wishes to You and Your Family.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Birthday to Khalsa. A Reminder to Forever Stand Up, Speak Up, and Fight Against Injustice. Happy Baisakhi.

WhatsApp Message Reads: May All Your Good Deeds Be Accepted by Wahe Guru and May You Never Deviate From the Right Path. Happy Vaisakhi.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Celebrate Today and Continue To Celebrate in Spirit Every Day the Creation of the Khalsa. Happy Vaisakhi.

WhatsApp Message Reads: On This Joyous Occasion, May Waheguru Accept Your Hard Word & Reward You a Life Full of Success in Your Life. Happy Baisakhi!

