Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 21 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath spoke at the inaugural ceremony of the National Forestry Dialogue on International Forest Day on Saturday in Lucknow, highlighting the importance of forests and the need for ecological balance in the country.

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister reflected on India's ancient wisdom and the lessons from the Vedic period, emphasising how humans have long faced the consequences of tampering with nature.

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"From India's Vedic tradition to the current challenges facing us all across the world, every person has suffered the consequences of tampering with nature. The problems of global warming and global cooling that have arisen before us are giving us a new warning," he said.

Yogi Adityanath highlighted the interconnectedness of natural resources and the importance of preserving them for future generations.

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"A stepwell equals ten wells, and ten stepwells are equal to a pond. Ten pond are equal to one son, and ten sons are equal to a tree. The importance of a tree in nature is considered paramount, supreme, and therefore, we all know that forests provide the foundation of life and an important dimension of nature's balance," he added.

The Chief Minister further explained the fundamental link between forests, water, air, and life, urging citizens to respect and protect nature. "If there is forest, there is water; if there is water and forest, there is air; and if there is air, there is life. That is, life cannot be imagined without it," he said.

He also spoke about the responsibility of humans toward the environment, drawing from India's sage tradition. "The earth is our mother, we are all its sons. What is the responsibility of every son towards his mother? That he should not play with his mother in any way, but respect and protect her," Yogi Adityanath stated.

The Chief Minister urged every citizen to reflect on where efforts at their level may have gone wrong and emphasised that protecting forests and natural resources is crucial for maintaining life and the balance of nature. (ANI)

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