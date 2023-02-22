Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 22 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday expressed deep grief over the loss of lives in the road accident in Hathras district.

Four people were killed, while over a dozen others were injured in a collision between a mini-truck and tractor on the National Highway-93 in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras, late on Tuesday night, the police said.

Wishing peace to the departed soul, the Chief Minister expressed condolences to the bereaved family members. He also wished for the speedy recovery of the injured.

The CM directed the officials of the district administration to take the injured to the hospital immediately for their proper treatment.

Officials said that the accident took place in Ruheri village near the Hathras Gate area on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday.

Four seriously injured people have been referred to Aligarh for treatment, while the others are undergoing treatment at the district hospital, the officials said.

According to police, around one and a half dozen people were travelling in mini-truck and were returning to their village after participating in a wedding engagement ceremony at Khandauli in Agra.

Upon receiving the information about the accident, the police rushed to the spot and took the injured victims to the hospital.

The DM and SP of the district along with other police administrative officers also visited the hospital and inquired about the well-being of the injured and about the accident.

The police said that the bodies of the four deceased have been sent for post-mortem, and further investigation is underway in the case. (ANI)

