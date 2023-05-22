Banda (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 22 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday expressed anguish over the loss of lives in the road accident that occurred in the Banda district late on Sunday night.

The Chief Minister instructed the officials to ensure proper treatment of those injured in the accident.

"UP CM @myogiadityanath has expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives in the road accident in district Banda. Wishing peace to the souls of the departed, he has expressed condolences to the bereaved families. The Chief Minister has instructed the officers of the district administration to immediately take the injured to the hospital and provide them proper treatment, along with wishing the injured a speedy recovery," UP Chief Minister's Office tweeted in Hindi.

According to the police, four people returning from a marriage procession died in a road accident while three others were injured when their four-wheeler collided with a tree on the National Highway near Ansh Banglan Purva of village Turra of the Badausa police station area.

The police said that the accident took place when the driver fell asleep while they were returning from Chitrakoot to Banda.

"The accident occurred due to the sleepiness of the Bolero driver," the police said.

The officials also added that the people in the vehicle were residents of the Godhani village of the Tindwari area of Banda. (ANI)

