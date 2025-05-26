Sant Kabir Nagar (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 26 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for 528 development projects worth Rs 1,515 crore in Sant Kabir Nagar on Monday.

In his address on the occasion, the Chief Minister highlighted the government's commitment to rejuvenating Baba Tameshwarnath Dham and transforming it into a grand pilgrimage site to reinforce the region's cultural and spiritual heritage.

According to an official release, CM Adityanath emphasised that Baba Tameshwarnath Dham will be developed with a well-planned and organised structure, following the models of Ayodhya and Kashi.

He announced the construction of a dedicated corridor to ensure safe, seamless, and convenient darshan for devotees. Reassuring residents, he affirmed that no one will be displaced. Instead, a systematic rehabilitation plan will be implemented, with the interests of local traders and Gosains fully safeguarded.

CM Yogi attributed the progress to Baba Tameshwarnath's blessings and cited successful models such as the grand Ram Temple in Ayodhya, Kashi Vishwanath Dham in Varanasi, and Maa Vindhyavasini Dham, all of which have been rejuvenated under the double-engine government model.

He noted that Kashi can accommodate up to 50,000 devotees at a time today, while Maa Vindhyavasini Dham can host around 10,000 devotees. A similar scale of development is envisioned for Baba Tameshwarnath Dham.

Urging the administration and local stakeholders to take swift and responsible action, the Chief Minister assured that any development plan submitted for the Dham would receive prompt approval. He added that this initiative is not just about infrastructure but also about upholding the identity and values of Sanatan Dharma. "Baba's blessings will shower prosperity upon the people of Sant Kabir Nagar," he remarked.

Speaking on the inaugurated projects, the Chief Minister said they encompass critical sectors such as tourism, roads, drinking water, healthcare, education, sports, and urban infrastructure. These projects, he said, will enhance the quality of life and provide Sant Kabir Nagar with a renewed identity.

CM Yogi also visited an exhibition showcasing Bakhira's renowned brass industry, describing it as a significant source of livelihood for local artisans. He lauded the success of the ODOP (One District, One Product) scheme in giving Bakhira's bronze utensils a distinct identity. He highlighted that over 1.65 crore youth have gained employment through ODOP across the state.

Citing the successful organisation of the recent Mahakumbh in Prayagraj, which witnessed over 66 crore devotees, the Chief Minister said it reflects the strength, discipline, and organisational capability of a rising New India. (ANI)

