Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 10 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath offered prayers at the Hanumangarhi and Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temples on Saturday and sought blessings for the state's welfare.

Upon his arrival at the Ramkatha Park helipad, CM Yogi was warmly welcomed by local public representatives and senior BJP leaders. From there, he proceeded directly to Hanumangarhi.

Following the rituals, CM greeted the devotees and interacted with prominent saints at the temple, beginning with Mahant Premdas Maharaj and other seers to inquire about their well-being.

Later, CM Yogi visited the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi temple, where he offered prayers and performed a traditional puja.

He also reviewed the progress of the temple's construction, from officials from the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust.

Further, the Chief Minister issued key instructions to ensure the smooth completion of the remaining phases of construction.

CM Yogi Adityanath on Saturday urged the public to put the "nation first " and prioritise the well-being and interests of the nation above personal or family needs.

"Developed India and self-reliant India will be created only when our resolve is linked to our duties, when India becomes our priority. Nation first, family, personal interests later," CM Yogi said in Ayodhya.

CM Yogi further asserted that today, the nation is witnessing a "new Ayodhya."

"Eight years ago, no one would have even thought that four-lane roads would be built here, an international airport would be built. Today, we are seeing a new Ayodhya," he said.

CM Yogi paid tribute to CMS founder, the late Jagdish Gandhi, and praised that he did not give up. With courage and dedication, they created something meaningful in the field of education," he said. (ANI)

