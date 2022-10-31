Bulandshahr, Oct 31 (PTI) A court here on Monday sentenced a man to five-and-a-half years in prison for molesting a 10-year-old Dalit girl, a police official said.

Judge Dhruv Rai also imposed a fine of Rs 15,000 on the convict, Sanjay.

On August 14, Sanjay, a resident of Bhavan Bahadurpur Nagar locality, molested the minor girl. A case was registered against him at Bhavan Bahadurpur Nagar police station under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and the SC/ST Act, Circle Officer, Syana, Vandana Sharma said.

On Monday, judge Rai found Sanjay guilty of molesting the girl and sentenced him to five-and-a-half years in prison, the CO said.

