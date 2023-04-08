New Delhi [India], April 8 (ANI): A delegation from Uttar Pradesh on Saturday visited Delhi to get an insight into three projects and their execution in a time-bound manner.

The delegation comprising the Divisional Commissioner, Bareilly, Saumya Agarwal, Vice Chairman of Bareilly Development Authority, Jogendra Singh and Municipal Commissioner, Bareilly, Nidhi Gupt Vats visited Asita East, Baansera and Dhaula Kuan - IGI Airport Road.

"The transformation of the Dhaula Kuan - IGI Airport Road and rejuvenation of the Yamuna flood plains by developing Asita East and Baansera in a record time of less than six months under direct supervision of Lieutenant Governor, VK Saxena, has inspired the authorities in neighbouring Uttar Pradesh to replicate the same in the state," an official statement by the Delhi LG office said.

The team also visited the Waste to Wonder Park at Sarai Kale Khan, in a bid to learn the innovative ways to manage and mitigate the menace of municipal solid waste.

The officers also went into the details of the restoration and rejuvenation of the Yamuna flood plains being undertaken by DDA.

"They said the development of Asita East and Baansera - from the heaps of garbage to lush green assets in the heart of the Capital - could be replicated along the ghats of Ram Ganga river in Bareilly. They further suggested that the creation of water bodies at Asita East and Baansera could also be replicated in the entire Uttar Pradesh," the statement said.

The officers also met the LG and sought to know how these projects were implemented in a short span of time.

The LG stressed upon the need to properly utilize the time and available resources in order to get the desired results.

"Properly designing the projects, formulating a workable plan of action and pursuing them rigorously was critical for timely completion of any project. Regular concurrent monitoring at the top level along with on ground assessment held the key to timely and effective implementation of any project," Saxena told the visiting officials. (ANI)

