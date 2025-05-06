Lucknow, May 6 (PTI) The central government has approved a budget of Rs 121 crore for the digitization of land records in Uttar Pradesh, with more than Rs 46 crore already released, according to an official statement issued on Tuesday.

The statement mentioned that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed that all land records across the state be digitized for public convenience. Under this initiative, all land-related documents such as land maps, Khatauni, and Khasra will be made accessible digitally, and a detailed data bank will be created. This will enable people to access land-related documents with just a click.

A significant sum of Rs 121 crore has been approved for this purpose under the Digital India Land Records Modernization Programme (DILRMP). The implementation of this scheme will not only save people from having to visit government offices for documents but will also ensure transparency.

Of the total Rs 121 crore allocated for the project under the DILRMP, Rs 46.45 crore has already been released. The remaining Rs 74.64 crore will be disbursed soon.

As part of the project, modern record rooms will be established across the state, and a DILRMP cell will be set up to implement the scheme.

Additionally, special computer laboratories and a data bank will be created, making it easier for the public to access land records.

