Saharanpur (UP), Jul 2 (PTI) An excise inspector was caught by an anti-corruption team here on Wednesday while accepting a bribe of Rs 25,000 at the district excise office, an official said.

The officer was booked at the Janakpuri Police Station.

Also Read | Karnataka Shocker: Infosys Senior Employee Arrested for Filming Woman Colleague While She Was Using Ladies' Washroom at Office in Bengaluru.

According to complainant Sushil Kumar, a native of Ranmalpur village in Nagal Police Station limits, Inspector Shailendra Kumar had demanded Rs 25,000 as a bribe in return for releasing a security deposit.

Kumar said he approached the anti-corruption department, which laid a trap to reel in the officer.

Also Read | Sheesh Mahal Opens to Public: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Takes Veiled Swipe at AAP Government, Says 'Arvind Kejriwal Built Sheesh Mahal for His Pleasure With Public Money'.

The team applied chemical markers to the currency notes and instructed Kumar to hand them over to the inspector. As soon as Shailendra Kumar accepted the cash, the team, waiting in the wings, apprehended him, Inspector Trivendra Pal Singh, who led the anti-corruption team, said.

Shailendra Kumar was posted in Saharanpur on December 16, 2016. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)