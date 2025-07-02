Sheesh Mahal Opens to Public: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Takes Veiled Swipe at AAP Government, Says ‘Arvind Kejriwal Built Sheesh Mahal for His Pleasure With Public Money’

New Delhi, July 2: Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, Union Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, and BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal participated in an event marking the unveiling of restored heritage structures, including the iconic Sheesh Mahal, in Shalimar Bagh on Wednesday. Speaking at the event, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta took a veiled swipe at the previous government, stating that the AAP had built a 'Sheesh Mahal' for personal pleasure using public funds, contrasting it with the current government's dedication of the restored Sheesh Mahal to public convenience.

"The former Chief Minister built a Sheesh Mahal for his pleasure from the hard-earned money of the people of Delhi. This Sheesh Mahal, on the other hand, has been dedicated to the public for their convenience. This is the difference between the previous governments and the current government... We must return the previous Sheesh Mahal to its origin. The money taken from the public treasury should be returned," CM said. On Doctors' Day, Delhi CM Gupta Vows to Transform Capital into Medical Hub.

Earlier on Tuesday, CM Gupta wrote to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, requesting that he rename the Old Delhi Railway Station as Maharaja Agrasen Railway Station. CM Gupta wrote, "I am writing to respectfully request your kind consideration for renaming the Old Delhi Railway Station in honour of Maharaja Agrasen, a revered historical figure whose legacy has had a profound impact on the socio-economic development of India, particularly in Delhi."

She mentioned that Maharaja Agrasen is regarded as a symbol of social justice and welfare, and has played a pivotal role in shaping Delhi. "Maharaja Agrasen is widely regarded as a symbol of social justice, economic foresight, and community welfare. His countless followers and descendants continue to play a pivotal role in shaping Delhi's economic and cultural landscape," she wrote. Delhi: CM Rekha Gupta-Led Govt Approves First-Ever Artificial Rain via Cloud Seeding Between July 4 and July 11 in National Capital.

Calling it a fitting tribute to the Maharaja Agrasen, she added, "Renaming the Old Delhi Railway Station as Maharaja Agrasen Railway Station would serve as a fitting tribute to his enduring contributions and would deeply resonate with the sentiments of millions of Delhi residents who hold him in the highest esteem. I would be truly grateful for your personal intervention in facilitating favourable and expeditious consideration of this proposal by your esteemed Ministry."

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)