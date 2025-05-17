Sant Kabir Nagar (UP), May 17 (PTI) A false fire alarm on Antyodaya Express led to panic on Saturday, with many passengers evacuating the train near the Khalilabad railway station in Uttar Pradesh's Sant Kabir Nagar district, officials said.

The incident occurred around 2 pm on Saturday when the train, heading to Jalandhar from Darbhanga, came to a halt near the outer signal of the Khalilabad railway station, they said.

As the rumour about a fire spread, chaotic scenes played out in the train with many passengers jumping off it through the emergency windows and doors, the officials said.

A fire brigade team also reached the spot, even as the fire alarm turned out to be false, they said.

Khalilabad station superintendent Ashish Kumar Gaur said the train came to halt as someone pulled the chain, and not because of any fire.

"The train resumed its journey after halting for approximately 30 minutes. All passengers were safe," Gaur said.

