Bijnor (UP), Aug 15 (PTI) A family has been provided security after they received a death threat for distributing tricolours in their locality here, police said on Monday.

An unknown person pasted a threat letter outside the residence of Shashi and her husband Arun for distributing flags, Additional Superintendent of Police, Praveen Ranjan Singh said.

The incident happened in Baddupada locality in the Kiratpur area.

An FIR has been lodged under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the matter is being probed, he said.

