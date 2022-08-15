Palnadu, August 15: In yet another incident of sexual assault and murder, a 65-year-old woman was allegedly raped and killed at her house in the Palnadu district, New Indian Express reported. The victim's body was found by her relatives on Saturday morning.

As per the reports, the woman was a native of Vipparla village in Rompicherla Mandal. A detailed inquiry into the matter revealed that the victim had disputes with one Manikanta (27) of the same village. They recently had a fight. However, when the police reached Manikanta's house, he had already left the village. Gujarat Rape & Murder Case: POCSO Court Awards Death Penalty to Accused for Raping, Killing Minor Girl in Surat.

As per the reports, the cops at Pompicherla police station booked him and filed a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). A team has been formed to search and nab the accused, said police.

