Ballia (UP), Jun 9 (PTI) A 55-year-old farmer died after being attacked by a cow in a village here, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place on Tuesday in Badka Sufal area of Tola Jai Prakash Nagar village when Kishore Bind was working on his field, they said.

He died on the spot.

Bairia Station House Officer (SHO) Rajiv Mishra said the victim's body has been sent for postmortem.

