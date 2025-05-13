Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 13 (ANI): A massive fire broke out at Galla Mandi in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur on Tuesday, leaving five people injured and prompting a large-scale firefighting operation.

Soon after receiving the information, firefighters were rushed to the site.

Speaking to ANI, Satyajeet Gupta, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) East, said that the incident was reported at around 3.15 pm, after which several fire tenders were deployed at the spot.

DCP Gupta said that a total of five people have suffered burn injuries in the incident and are receiving treatment at the hospital.

"As per the information, a fire incident was reported in a chawal mandi. The incident was reported at around 3.15 pm. As soon as we received the information, fire tenders were deployed at the spot. The fire is almost under control, but there are reports of small fires at some locations. We will extinguish these also in some time. The team has worked diligently and effortlessly. Five people have suffered burn injuries. They are receiving treatment at a hospital. Hopefully, they will recover soon," the DCP said.

The reason for the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Further details awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)