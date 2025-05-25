Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 25 (ANI): A fire broke out at a vehicle parking of a private company in Sector 6 of Noida in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday.

Fire tenders were immediately rushed to the spot to douse the fire.

Further details awaited.

In a similar incident on Friday, a massive fire broke out in three to four tyre shops in Uttar Pradesh's Hardoi in the early hours.

As per the information, the fire department received the information about a fire in the tyre shops at 01:00 am on Friday, after which they reached the accident spot quickly with two fire tenders. The fire officials were able to douse the fire within ten minutes, which occurred due to a short circuit. No casualties have been reported as of now.

"We received the information at 01:00 am and immediately reached the spot with two fire tenders. We saw that the fire was burning rapidly which was caused by a short circuit. It was immediately extinguished by pumping and it was brought under control within 10 minutes. There is no fire in the shops. The goods kept outside the shops caught fire. The goods outside the shops caught fire in front of 4-5 shops. The shops are being opened and there is no damage to the shops inside", fireman SS Kushwaha told reporters.

According to a local shopkeeper, the fire broke out in three to four shops, and as soon as the news was given to them, every shopkeeper arrived at the accident spot and called the fire brigade. The fire officials arrived at the spot and were able to douse the fire.

On Thursday, A massive fire broke out at a factory in the Ujhani town of Uttar Pradesh's Badaun district.

Fire tenders are present at the spot. Badaun Chief Fire Officer, Ram Raja Yadav, told ANI that due to strong winds yesterday, the boiler of the factory fell, and due to sparks, the factory caught fire.

"The fire has been controlled... Yesterday, due to strong winds, the boiler fell, and due to the sparks, the factory caught fire," Raja Yadav said. (ANI)

