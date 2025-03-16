Lucknow, Mar 16 (PTI) Cow shelters across Uttar Pradesh are set to become self-reliant with the state government planning to utilise cow dung and urine for eco-friendly agricultural practices.

These shelters will promote sustainable farming, enhance soil fertility, and generate economic benefits for farmers, officials said.

"We are working at all levels to make the cow shelters self-reliant. By talking to the National Dairy Development Board, Agriculture Department and other stakeholders, we will make vermicompost in all the animal shelters which will be sold to the farmers and will promote natural cow-based agriculture," Animal Husbandry Minister Dharmpal Singh told PTI.

"For this, projects are being worked on and help will also be taken from organisations like NABARD," the minister said.

During the recently concluded Maha Kumbh, the Ministry of Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development held in-depth discussions and formulated strategic plans to strengthen the role of cow shelters in sustainable agriculture.

"As per the plans, cow dung and urine will be utilised for eco-friendly agricultural practices. Also, farmers and shelter staff will be trained in fodder production and preservation to improve cattle nutrition," a department official said.

The state government is giving priority to the health of people, land, and water, with a strong focus on natural farming -- a method free from chemical fertilisers and pesticides.

Cattle play a key role in this farming approach, as cow dung and urine can be processed into organic fertilisers and pesticides, they said.

This will provide dual benefits to farmers -- ensuring nutritious milk for their families while enhancing soil fertility through organic inputs. Over time, these efforts will help cow shelters become self-reliant.

With over 7,700 cow shelters housing 12.5 lakh stray cattle, the state has also implemented the Mukhyamantri Sahbhagita Yojana, benefiting 1 lakh farmers by providing 1.62 lakh stray cattle along with a monthly aid of Rs 1,500 per animal for upkeep, officials of the department said.

In its latest budget, the government has allocated Rs 2,000 crore for stray cattle protection, supplementing the Rs 1,001 crore provided earlier.

Besides 543 new cow shelters have been approved, with increased funding of Rs 1.60 crore per large shelter.

The state government is continuously encouraging livestock farmers to rear cattle. To support cattle farming, the government is promoting indigenous breeds under the Nandini Krishak Samriddhi Yojana, offering a 50 per cent subsidy on bank loans.

The Amrit Dhara Yojana provides subsidised loans up to Rs 10 lakh, with loans under Rs 3 lakh requiring no guarantor.

Aligning with the country's push toward organic farming, Uttar Pradesh is encouraging farmers to adopt chemical-free agriculture using cow-based organic inputs, officials said.

These initiatives are particularly focused on villages along the Ganga River and the Bundelkhand region, integrating local water resources into sustainable farming models, they said.

The Covid pandemic has increased global awareness about health, leading to a rising demand for organic and naturally grown products. This shift in food behaviour is not only local but also global, creating new opportunities for farmers in Uttar Pradesh, the officials said.

