Mumbai, March 16: The Bodoland Lottery Department is set to announce the Bodoland Lottery Result (Assam State Lottery Sambad Result) today, Sunday, March 16, 2025. Organized under the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC), this lottery remains one of the most sought-after state-run draws in Assam. The results will be published online at three different times, 12 PM, 3 PM, and 7 PM, featuring the list of winners along with their ticket numbers. Participants in today’s draw can download the Bodoland Lottery Result in PDF format, complete with ticket numbers and winners' details.

With results declared three times daily, the Bodoland Lottery generates significant anticipation among lottery players in Assam. Other popular lotteries in the region include Day Thangam, Evening Thangam, Singam, Kuil, Rosa, Deer, Nallaneram, Kumaran, Vishnu, and Swarnalaxmi. To check their ticket numbers, participants can access the official website bodolotteries.com, where results are provided in an ad-free format for a hassle-free experience.

When and Where To Check Bodoland Lottery Result (Assam State Lottery Sambad Result)

For those looking to verify their winnings, the Bodoland Lottery Result (Assam State Lottery Sambad Result) is made available at 12 PM, 3 PM, and 7 PM on bodolotteries.com, the only authorized website for checking the draw outcomes or click here. The results, available in PDF format, allow for quick verification without interruptions. Click here to access the latest winner list and ticket numbers.

Although lotteries are a popular form of entertainment in India, they are legally regulated and permitted in only 13 states, including Assam, Kerala, Maharashtra, West Bengal, and Nagaland. Government-run lotteries operate under strict guidelines, and multiple draws are conducted daily, with well-known lotteries such as Nagaland’s Dear Lottery and Kerala Lottery drawing large numbers of participants. However, LatestLY urges players to gamble responsibly and within their financial limits.

