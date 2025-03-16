Attappady, March 16: In a tragic incident, a three-year-old girl from Attappady, Kerala, died after accidentally brushing her teeth with rat poison paste. The deceased, identified as Neha Rose, daughter of Litin Joe and Maria from Jallippara, was undergoing treatment at SAT Hospital, Thiruvananthapuram, but succumbed on Saturday morning.

The incident occurred on February 21 when Neha mistakenly used Raton rodenticide, confusing it with toothpaste. Shortly after, she experienced severe discomfort and was rushed to Kottathara Hospital for emergency treatment. As her condition worsened, she was transferred to Thrissur Medical College, followed by Thiruvananthapuram Medical College, in a desperate attempt to save her life. However, despite all efforts, she could not survive. Maharashtra Shocker: Man Serves Soup With Rat Poison to His Sisters, Kills Them Over Property Dispute in Raigad; Arrested.

According to reports, the family’s house was undergoing renovation, and various items were scattered around. In the midst of this chaos, Neha unknowingly picked up the poisonous tube and brushed her teeth with it. The child’s death has left the family and local community devastated. Rat Poison Turns Fatal in Chennai: 2 Children Die, Parents Hospitalised in Botched Pest Control Operation in Kundrathur.

Authorities are urging parents to be extra cautious with hazardous substances at home, especially when young children are present, to prevent such heartbreaking accidents in the future.

