Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 10 (ANI): Ghaziabad food safety department on Tuesday cracked down on adulterated edible oil after receiving a complaint about mustard oil adulteration from Zone 16.

Upon receiving the complaint, a team from the Food Department visited the shop and collected samples of mustard oil for testing.

During the inspection, the team found the shop premises were found to be unclean and some adulterated goods were discovered at the shop. The Food Department collected samples of mustard oil and sent them for further testing to determine the extent of adulteration.

Food Safety Officer Monika Gupta said, "Complaint-based action is being taken as to what kind of action is being taken. Due to some health problems caused by eating yellow mustard oil here, the Food Department has received information about what is here. Ah, whatever is being manufactured, the mustard oil is being adulterated. in which order today, the action of sample collection is being carried out after inspection. This sample, which is now available, will be sent to our lab for testing. In this, we will receive the inquiry report after fourteen days, and then whichever means the report comes, advance legal action will be taken."

Amit Kumar, a complainant, alleged that he experienced health issues after consuming mustard oil purchased from a local vendor.

He stated, "About ten days ago, we prepared a vegetable dish using this oil for my father. After consuming it, his health deteriorated. We consulted a doctor, who advised on a suitable diet. However, upon showing the oil to the doctor, it was suspected to cause the health issue."

He searched on Google and researched how to identify authentic and adulterated oil online. Amit Kumar further explained, "We stored the oil in the refrigerator and researched online how to identify authentic and adulterated oil. When we refrigerated the oil, white particles settled at the bottom, which we showed to the doctor. The doctor confirmed that the oil was likely adulterated with chemicals and advised us to return it."

Amit Kumar claimed that he returned 3.5 liters of the oil to the vendor and was given another batch. However, he approached the Collectorate officials when the same issue recurred with the new oil. They verified the adulteration and informed him that the department was conducting raids and taking samples

"Then we changed three and a half litres of oil, and they gave them another. Then I asked him why it was turning white. He said that this was another's shop. Then the same thing happened with that oil. Then I went to the Collectorate Officials of the department said there is such a thing. They came and said they have come, they are conducting raids here, they are taking samples inside," he added.

Further investigation is underway. The food safety team has collected samples, which will be tested. (ANI)

