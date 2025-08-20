Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 20 (ANI): The Uttar Pradesh government has reaffirmed that there is no shortage of fertilizers anywhere in Uttar Pradesh. The state government has urged people not to indulge in unnecessary hoarding, the government has reiterated that adequate stocks are available to meet farmers' needs, according to an official statement from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

The Agriculture Department has shared detailed data on the availability and sale of fertilisers across all 18 divisions.

According to the available statistics, during the Kharif season 2024, 36.76 lakh metric tonnes of fertiliser had been sold by August 18. In comparison, this year sales have already reached 42.64 lakh metric tonnes, showing a significant increase.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has appealed to farmers to purchase fertilisers only as per requirement and assured that supplies are available whenever needed. He also directed every district to maintain a complaint cell to promptly resolve farmers' grievances, the statement said.

The statement also mentioned that the CM warned against overpricing and black marketing of fertilizers, instructing district officials to conduct regular inspections, maintain direct communication with farmers, and ensure smooth distribution.

According to official data, more fertilisers have been distributed this year compared to last year, with Urea 31.62 lakh Metric Tonnes (MT) this year compared to 27.25 lakh MT last year. Similarly, DAP, NPK, MOP, and SSP have been distributed more than last year.

On the availability of said fertilisers as of August 18, the state government mentioned that 31.62 lakh MT of Urea was purchased, and 37.90 lakh MT is available. Around 9.25 lakh MT of DAP is available, and 5.4 lakh MT of NPK is available, with 5.38 lakh MT and 2.39 lakh MT of each type of fertiliser purchased, respectively.

With the sowing of Kharif crops now complete, an average of 49,564 MT urea is being consumed daily for top-dressing in paddy. Overall, 16.04 per cent more urea (4.37 lakh MT extra) has been sold this year compared to last year, reflecting strong supply management and timely availability for farmers. (ANI)

