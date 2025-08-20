Narsinghpur, August 20: In a shocking case of obsession-driven violence, a Class XII student in Madhya Pradesh’s Narsinghpur district allegedly tried to set a 26-year-old female guest teacher ablaze after pouring petrol on her. Police said the 18-year-old had developed a one-sided love for the teacher, who had once taught him at the Government School of Excellence in Narsinghpur town.

The accused, Suryansh Kochar, is a former student of Utkrisht School at Narsinghpur, where the victim was posted as a guest teacher recently. The incident unfolded on Monday afternoon, when the accused entered the teacher’s home, doused her legs with petrol, and tried to ignite her using a cigarette lighter. She sustained around 20% burns and is currently hospitalised. The teenager has been detained and booked under Section 124 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which deals with voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous means like acid. Faridabad: Man Lands in Hospital With 13 Fractures After Girlfriend Breaks His Hands and Legs in Haryana for Refusing To Marry Her (Watch Video).

Preliminary investigations revealed that the teenager had known the teacher for 2–3 years. Police said he became enraged after an argument with her on August 15, during an event where she had participated. This anger, coupled with his obsessive feelings, may have triggered the violent act just three days later. Love Affair Turns Fatal in Indore: Man Dating Married Woman Killed in 'Planned Murder' by His Lover and Her New Boyfriend in Dwarkapuri.

Sub-Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) Manoj Gupta said the boy had earlier studied in the same school until Class IX but was expelled due to disciplinary issues. He later shifted to another school in a rural area.

The incident has sent shockwaves across Narsinghpur, which had already witnessed a brutal crime in June when an 18-year-old female student was murdered by her 21-year-old one-sided lover in the premises of the district hospital.

