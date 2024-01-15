Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 15 (ANI): With the Ayodhya gearing up for the Pran Pratishtha ceremony at the Ram temple on January 22, the Uttar Pradesh government has tightened security in the city by bolstering surveillance through drones.

The state government has incorporated technologies such as night vision devices (NVD) and CCTV cameras to monitor activities across the city.

Ayodhya IG Praveen Kumar told ANI, "We have tried to incorporate all types of technologies into drones, including NVD, infrared cameras, and CCTV for security."

Additional Superintendent of Police, Pravin Ranjan Singh, said that they are monitoring through drones to catch any unusual activity or things in the city.

"We are doing surveillance through drones to catch any unusual activity or things in the city. We are also observing the roofs of buildings and houses to find any different or odd objects," Singh said.

Preparations are underway in full swing for the Ram Temple inauguration on January 22, which will draw dignitaries and people from all walks of life.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to attend the installation of the idol of Ram Lalla at the grand temple on January 22.

A priest from Varanasi, Lakshmi Kant Dixit, will perform the main rituals of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla on January 22. From January 14 to January 22, Ayodhya will mark the Amrit Mahotsav.

Ayodhya, the birthplace of Lord Rama, holds great spiritual, historical and cultural significance for the people of India. (ANI)

